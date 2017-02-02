2 from Lake View die following pickup vs. semi accident

News

A man and woman from Lake View died following a collision Tuesday morning between their pickup and a semi, in western Iowa’s Sac County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup, 73-year old William Fewell and his passenger, 65-year old Peggy Behrens, died from injuries they suffered in the crash. Peggy Behrens, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the collision on Sac County Road M-54, at around 8:10-a.m., Tuesday.

William Fewell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown from the scene to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the semi, 42-year old Maxwell (David) Stall, of Lytton, was not injured.

The Patrol says Fewell was traveling northbound on M54 near 280th Street and rounding a curve on the frost covered road, when his pickup went out of control, crossed the center line, and was struck broadside by the 2006 Sterling semi. The accident remains under investigation.