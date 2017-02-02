2 Creston residents arrested on warrants, Tuesday

News

Creston Police say two people were taken into custody on separate warrants, Tuesday afternoon. 47-year old Dennis Speed, of Creston, was arrested at his home on a Polk County warrant for Escape. And, 51-year old Lori Graham, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County warrant for Parole Violation. Both were being held without bond, with Speed held in the Union County Jail, and Graham in the Ringgold County Jail.

Creston Police said also, a resident of the 1100 block of S. Patt Street, reported Tuesday night, that sometime over the noon hour, Tuesday, her daughter’s Iphone 5S in a gold case, was stolen while she was at the Creston School. The loss was estimated at $500.