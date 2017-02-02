2 Creston residents arrested on Nebraska warrants

News

The Creston Police Department reports two Union County residents were arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants out of Nebraska, for Failure to Appear in court. 29-year old Christopher Wollums and 23-year old Louise Yan Boughner, both of Creston, were taken into custody at around 12:15-p.m. Wollums was being held in the Union County Jail, while Boughner was being held in the Ringgold County Jail, both pending extradition to Nebraska.