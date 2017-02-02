2 arrested on out-of-state warrants in Creston, Thursday

News

The Creston Police Department says two people were arrested Thursday. At around 5:30-p.m., 42-year old Dustin Michael Davis, of Afton, was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana for Probation Violation. Davis was being held in the Union County jail pending extradition to Indiana. And, at around 4-p.m., 31-year old Ashley Marie Kessler, of Creston, was arrested on a Nebraska warrant for Driving While License Suspended. Kessler was being held in the Ringgold County Jail while awaiting extradition.