Red Oak Police early this (Sunday) morning, arrested two people on Disorderly Conduct charges. 24-year old Jacob Lee Larson and 23-year old Cole Francis Meek, both of Red Oak, were taken into custody at around 1:25-a.m. in the 700 block of High Street, in Red Oak. Cole Meek was also charged with Pubic Intoxication. Both men were being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond, each.