2 arrested in Montgomery County on separate charges

Two recent, separate traffic stops in Montgomery County resulted in arrests. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 1:10-a.m. today (Thursday), 24-year old Michael Christopher Jensen, of Schaumberg, IL., was arrested north of Villisca at Highways 71 and 34, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jensen was cited for the offense and then released at the scene.

And, just before 10-p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop just west of Elliott, that resulted in 27-year old Eduardo Monrreal-Robles, of Elliott, being taken into custody for Driving with a Suspended License with 13 withdrawals in effect. Monrreal-Robles was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $435 bond.