2 accidents in Union County

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported following accidents that took place Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Authorities say 18-year old Kessler Allen Tomas, of Creston, was cited for Failure to Maintain Control, after he fell asleep at the wheel of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving at around 1-a.m. Sunday, in Afton. The car entered a ditch and struck a culvert, causing a total of $2,200 damage.

Friday afternoon, 31-year old Teresa Rosanna Sparks, of Villisca, was traveling west on Highway 34 and lost control of the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving, due to the icy road conditions. The SUV entered the north ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side. Damage amounted to $2,500. No citations were issued.