1A and 2A boys district basketball scores 2/16/2017
February 16th, 2017 by Chris Parks
CLASS 1A
District 13
Grand View Christian 92, Iowa Christian 44
Ankeny Christian 73, Mount Ayr 51
Earlham 70, Orient-Macksburg 26
East Union 56, Nodaway Valley 55
District 14
Lenox 74, Bedford 66
Fremont-Mills 95, Clarinda Academy 58
Southwest Valley 46, Sidney 39
Stanton 40, East Mills 38
District 15
Boyer Valley 81, Audubon 76
Ar-We-Va 77, Glidden-Ralston 69
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, CAM 41 – ON KJAN
Exira/EHK 70, Charter Oak-Ute 49 – ON KJAN
District 16
Siouxland Community Christian 72, Woodbine 26
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 71, Westwood 44
Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona 52
St. Albert 73, West Harrison 29
CLASS 2A
District 13
Interstate-35 58, Central Decatur 55 OT
Van Meter 56, Woodward Academy 39
District 14
Treynor 62, Underwood 55
AHSTW 88, Shenandoah 60
District 15
IKM-Manning 76, South Central Calhoun 74
Kuemper Catholic 83, West Central Valley 36
District 16
Hinton 66, East Sac County 38
Alta-Aurelia 54, Tri-Center 36