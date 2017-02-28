Reminder: “Take Back Bridgewater” meeting set for tonight

News

A reminder for residents of Bridgewater and the area who are concerned about the prevalence of methamphetamine in the community: A “Take Back Bridgewater, Iowa” meeting is planned fore tonight from 7-until 8-p.m., at the Bridgewater Community Building (605 N. Main Street – the old elementary school). Initiative spokesperson and organizer Douglas Miller, of Bridgewater, says the meeting was prompted by the discovery last Thursday morning, of the spray painted word “Meth” and an arrow pointing to the town of Bridgewater, on the side of a county road rock storage pile at the intersection of Highway 92 and Bridgewater road.

Miller started a Facebook page “Take Back Bridgewater, Iowa,” which he says has received thousands of hits since its recent inception. The initiative Mission Statement, according to Miller, is: Working in partnership with citizens to address criminal activity and improve the quality of life in and around Bridgewater.

Tonight’s organizational meeting is to essentially organize and strategize for the initiative. A later, public meeting, will be held to moderate discussion and further plan actions for the initiative.

For more information, including this evening’s agenda, visit initiative’s Facebook page.