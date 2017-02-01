2 injured when motorcycles collide in Creston, Thursday evening

News

(Corrects # of injuries from 1st posted report) The Creston Police Department says two women were injured when two motorcycles collided Thursday evening. The accident happened at around 5:50-p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 & N. Sumner Avenue. Officials say a 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by 23-year old Kolby John Shaw, and a 2007 Victory cycle driven by 22-year old Christopher Warren Reed, both of Creston, were riding together when Reed tried to make a left turn off of N. Sumner Avenue onto Highway 25. Shaw was following too close, and could not stop in-time. His cycle struck Reed’s, causing a total of $3,000 damage.

A passenger on Shaw’s motorcycle, 23-year old Leigha Nicole Robbins, of Creston, and 20-year old Lauren Marie Griffith, of Greenfield, who was a passenger on Reed’s cycle, suffered minor/unknown injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital in Creston to be checked out and treated.