1 arrested in Red Oak Monday morning; 2 arrested Sunday night

News

Red Oak Police report the arrest just after 1-a.m. today (Monday), of 28-year old Zachary Charles Burkes, of Red Oak, on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault, a simple misdemeanor, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Burkes was being held in the Montgomery County Jail without pending, pending an appearance before the magistrate.

At around 9-p.m., Sunday, Red Oak Police arrested 38-year old Tina Marie Shavers, of Red Oak, on charges of Aiding and Abetting a Theft in the 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shavers was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.

And, at around 5:45-p.m., Sunday, 32-year old Robert Benjamin Harris, of Red Oak, was arrested by Red Oak Police, for Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Trespass. Harris was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $2,000 bond.