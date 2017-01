Sports

The IHSAA released the wrestling sectional and district assignments this week for all three classes.

Atlantic-CAM will compete in Sectional 5 at ADM on February 4th with ADM, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, and Van Meter/Earlham. Their district site is at Harlan on February 11th.

See all the assignments for each class at the links below.

1A-2017

2A-2017

3A-2017