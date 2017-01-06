Woman accused of stealing from post office gets probation

News

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A northern Iowa woman must pay more than $6,000 in restitution that authorities say she took while working for the U.S. Postal Service. Prosecutors say DeAnn Lewman also was put on probation for five years and fined $500. She pleaded guilty to one count of making a false entry. Prosecutors dismissed two counts of misappropriation of postal funds and 41 counts of making a false entry in exchange for her plea.

Lewman had been postmaster in Nora Springs. Prosecutors say that between May 2014 and January 2015, Lewman took nearly $3,000 in cash and stamps and took nearly $3,100 that was meant to buy Postal Service money orders in December 2014 and January 2015.