Woman accused in homicide case will stand trial

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – An Iowa woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of someone who allegedly dated the same man as her will go to trial. A judge bound 41-year-old Shanna Golyar over to district court Wednesday for the 2012 disappearance-turned-homicide case of 37-year-old Cari Farver. Golyar was arrested in December of 2016 in connection to Farver’s disappearance, who was last seen in Omaha.

Attorney for Golyar, James Davis, says there is no real evidence proving his client murdered Farver, citing police have no body or murder weapon. Officials testified Golyar posed as Farver online and by phone for years after the disappearance, and also posed as other people confessing their murder of Farver. A sergeant testified Farver had been dating Golyar’s ex-boyfriend for some weeks.

The prosecution and Farver’s family declined to comment after the hearing.