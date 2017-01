Winter Weather Advisory update 8:15-a.m., 1/10/17

Weather

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN AND A WINTERY MIX OF PRECIPITATION, IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3-P.M. TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-SAC-CRAWFORD-CARROLL AND GREENE, AND UNTIL 10-A.M. TODAY FOR MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.

LOW PRESSURE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EAST NORTHEAST THIS MORNING BEFORE EXITING INTO WISCONSIN BY

AFTERNOON. THIS WILL PRODUCE MAINLY RAIN SOUTH…BUT A MIX ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA FROM FREEZING RAIN TO SLEET AND SNOW SOUTH TO NORTH BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL SNOW AS THE SYSTEM EXITS AND WINDS.

* SHORT TERM TRENDS...FREEZING RAIN CONTINUES TO FALL ACROSS THE AREA WITH MANY ROADS AND SIDEWALKS BECOMING COATED IN ICE. A PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW BY LATE

MORNING TO AROUND MIDDAY AND ENDING ALTOGETHER BY 3PM OR 4PM.

* STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED WITH VERY LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…WINDS WILL SHARPLY INCREASE WEST TO EAST

BETWEEN 10AM AND 2PM. SUSTAINED SPEEDS MAY REACH 25 TO 30 MPH

WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. THESE WINDS MAY BRIEFLY COINCIDE WITH

SNOW PRODUCING LOW VISIBILITIES AND DIFFICULT TRAVEL.

* IMPACTS…ALTHOUGH AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT…ROAD TEMPERATURES

REMAIN BELOW FREEZING AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN…SLEET OR SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS MAY LEAD TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW MAY ALSO COMPOUND THE SITUATION WITH LIMITED

VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET, OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.