Winter Weather Advisory until Noon today (1/2/17) for Harrison-Shelby-Monona Counties

Weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY.

* TIMING…DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA FOR SEVERAL HOURS EARLY THIS MORNING. THERE MAY BE A BREAK IN ACTIVITY FOR A TIME AROUND SUNRISE BEFORE DRIZZLE PICKS UP AGAIN. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO REMAIN BELOW FREEZING THROUGH ABOUT NOON, SO ANY FREEZING DRIZZLE THAT DOES OCCUR WILL REMAIN ON SURFACES UNTIL THEN.

* MAIN IMPACT…SLIPPERY ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. DRIVERS AND WALKERS ARE ADVISED TO USE CAUTION WHILE VENTURING OUT THIS MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL ONLY AMOUNT TO A COUPLE OF HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH, BUT THIS IS ENOUGH TO CAUSE PROBLEMS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.