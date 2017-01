Winter Weather Advisory for far s.w. IA Counties 6-p.m Wed.to 6-a.m. Thu.

Weather

340 AM CST WED JAN 4 2017

WINTERY WEATHER IS EXPECTED TONIGHT WITH ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL WILL GRADUALLY EXPAND EASTWARD OUT OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON AND PUSH INTO EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA BY EARLY EVENING.

FREMONT & PAGE COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY.

* TIMING…ACCUMULATING SNOW SHOULD BE UNDERWAY BY EARLY EVENING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF TONIGHT. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.

* MAIN IMPACT…TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.

