Winter Weather Advisory extended for four area Counties

Weather

MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL NOON TODAY…

* TIMING…WITH RAIN ENDED…COLDER TEMPERATURES WERE CAUSING WET ROADWAYS TO FREEZE OVER. THE ICY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE

THROUGH THE MORNING. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN BELOW FREEZING INTO THE AFTERNOON.

* MAIN IMPACT…UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL BECOME VERY

SLICK. RAISED SURFACES MAY ACCUMULATE A LIGHT COATING OF ICE

WHERE SURFACE TEMPERATURES ARE AROUND OR BELOW FREEZING.