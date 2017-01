Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Harrison & Shelby Counties

Weather

829 AM CST MON JAN 2 2017

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS CANCELLED THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HARRISON AND SHELBY COUNTIES. TEMPERATURES ARE NOW ABOVE FREEZING AND EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING THROUGH THE DAY. THUS ANY ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION WILL BE IN THE FORM OF DRIZZLE AND NOT FREEZING DRIZZLE.

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON FOR MONONA COUNTY. AND, A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL NOON FOR AUDUBON, GUTHRIE, CARROLL, CRAWFORD AND SAC COUNTIES IN THE KJAN LISTENING AREA.