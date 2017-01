Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Fremont & Page Counties

Weather

348 AM CST THU JAN 5 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS CANCELLED THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREMONT AND PAGE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA (that was in effect until 6-a.m. today). WHILE A FEW FLURRIES REMAIN POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING…THE POTENTIAL FOR ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL HAS DIMINISHED. ANY SNOW COVERED ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY…SO EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING THIS MORNING.