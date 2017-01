Winter Storm Watch Update (Timing changed) (UPDATE-7:50-a.m. 1/14)

News, Weather

A STRONG WINTER STORM REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MUCH OF IOWA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION HAS BEEN DELAYED FROM SOUTH TO NORTH ROUGHLY 6 HOURS WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION NEAR MIDDAY SUNDAY OVER FAR SOUTHERN IOWA AND FURTHER NORTH NOT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING.

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MID-DAY MONDAY, FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN THE KJAN LISTENING AREA: ADAMS-ADAIR-AUDUBON-CASS-DALLAS-GUTHRIE-MADISON-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD AND UNION.

* STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF ONE QUARTER INCH OR MORE BY MONDAY MORNING. A LIGHT SNOW/SLEET MIX IS ALSO POSSIBLE WITH ANY ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN A HALF INCH.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH. SOME MINOR REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY WILL BE POSSIBLE.

* IMPACTS…EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICE COVERED AND VERY SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY UNTIL 3-A.M. TUESDAY FOR MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE COUNTIES, AND FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 6-P.M. MONDAY FOR CRAWFORD AND CARROL COUNTIES.