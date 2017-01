Winter Storm Watch (Update 5-p.m, 1/13/17)

News, Weather

A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, BEGINNING ON SUNDAY AND RUNNING THROUGH MONDAY IN MOST LOCATIONS.

CRAWFORD-CARROLL-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD COUNTIES:

A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6-A.M. SUNDAY THROUGH MIDDAY MONDAY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF ONE QUARTER INCH OR MORE MAY OCCUR. A LIGHT SNOW/SLEET MIX IS ALSO POSSIBLE WITH ANY ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN AN INCH.

SOME MINOR REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY WILL BE POSSIBLE AS WELL. EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICY…SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE COUNTIES:

A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. A LIGHT MIXTURE OF SNOW…SLEET…AND FREEZING RAIN IS LIKELY TO OVERSPREAD EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY…WITH THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE HIGHEST ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE GENERALLY EXPECTED SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA WHERE THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR A QUARTER INCH OR MORE OF ICE ACCUMULATION.