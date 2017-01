Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass & area Counties

News, Weather

CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD COUNTIES



311 PM CST THU JAN 12 2017

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH NOON MONDAY.

* TIMING…LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

* STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH OR LESS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…ESE AT 5 TO 10 MPH. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED DUE TO THE WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION.

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICY…SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK. SPOTTY DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

CRAWFORD-CARROLL-GREENE-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS COUNTIES: A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING.

* STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND A TENTH TO A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH OR LESS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…ESE AT 5 TO 10 MPH. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED DUE TO THE WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.