Wind Advisory for Cass & area Counties until 6-p.m. (1/10)

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD…948 AM CST TUE JAN 10 2017

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.

* TIMING…LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY EVENING.

* WINDS…WESTERLY TO NORTHWESTERLY WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH

GUSTS TO 45 MPH.

* IMPACTS…HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES MAY HAVE ISSUES WITH THE STRONG

WINDS…AND ANY LOOSE OBJECTS OUT DOORS MAY BECOME LOFTED DUE TO THE STRONG WINDS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS

THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH

PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.