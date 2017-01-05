Wichita State beats Drake 90-65 behind Morris, Smith

Sports

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Shaquille Morris scored 13 points, Daishon Smith added 13 with three 3-pointers, and Wichita State used a big first half to beat Drake 90-65 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight and improve its all-time record against the Bulldogs to 41-4.

Landry Shamet added 11 points, Markis McDuffie had 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Shockers (13-3, 3-0, Missouri Valley) outrebounded Drake 54-28, including 18-5 on offensive boards, resulting in 26 second-chance points. Wichita State scored 22 points off of 15 turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 42-24 in the paint.

Wichita State opened with a 10-2 run and pulled ahead on an 8-2 run capped by Morris’ tip-in. Morris’ dunk with 5:58 left sparked an 11-2 run and the Shockers led 51-21 at halftime.

The Bulldogs stiffened in the second half and outscored the Shockers 44-39, but couldn’t overcome their 30-point halftime deficit. De’Antae McMurray scored 13 for Drake (3-12, 1-2).