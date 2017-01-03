WAYNE MALLON BUTTLER, 99, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 1/5/17)

Obituaries

WAYNE MALLON BUTTLER, 99, of Guthrie Center, died Sunday, Jan. 1st, in Des Moines. Funeral services for WAYNE BUTTLER will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation at the 1st UMC in Guthrie Center is from 10-until 11-a.m., Thursday (prior to the funeral service). Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

WAYNE BUTTLER is survived by:

His daughters – Patricia and Pamela.