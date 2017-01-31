Walnut woman arrested on Probation Violation warrant

News

Sheriff’s officials in Audubon County say a Pottawattamie County woman turned herself-in to the Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday). 39-year old Julie Ann Luetje, of Walnut, was wanted on an outstanding Audubon County warrant for Probation Violation. The charge is the result of Luetje allegedly violating the terms of her probation related to an OWI conviction in 2016. Luetje posted a cash bond and was released. She’s scheduled to appear in court, Feb. 13th.