Volunteers raise, work to illuminate crosses

News

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) — After successfully creating a trio of crosses along Interstate 80 back in June, the Neola Lions Club chapter is now planning to illuminate them for people driving at night. The Daily Nonpareil reports the chapter was inspired by Crosses Across America, a nonprofit that has helped raise more than 2,000 clusters of crosses nationwide.

After learning about the organization, Neola Lions Club President Fred Rodenburg presented the idea of the 36-foot high Neola crosses to the chapter. Rodenburg says the estimated cost of the project will be $1,000.

Local farmer Les Clark, whose property overlooks the interstate, has granted Rodenburg’s club permission to use it for the effort. The group is currently raising funds to illuminate the structures.