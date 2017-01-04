Victim of fatal fall at state park identified as Ames man

News

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — A man who died after a fall at a central Iowa state park has been identified as an Ames resident. The state Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday identified the fall victim as 63-year-old Danny Dean Carlile. Carlile was among about 100 people who joined for a New Year’s Day hike Sunday morning at Ledges State Park, south of Boone.

Carlile had left a trail to take photos at an overlook known as Solstice Rock when he lost his footing and fell about 60 feet. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital, where he was pronounced dead.