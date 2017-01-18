Veterans groups seek doubling of property tax credit for vets

News

“Veterans Day” events are underway at the state Capitol. Organizers say much progress has been made to provide relief to veterans in their everyday lives, but the groups involved are pressing for legislative action on a few key issues, like DOUBLING the property tax credit for vets.

(That’s Bob Steben, interim director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs) who was among more than a dozen speakers at an hour-long event in the statehouse rotunda. The veterans are also asking legislators to waive vehicle registration and license fees for the vehicles disabled veterans drive. State officials say there are 37-thousand disabled veterans living in Iowa today.

(Radio Iowa)