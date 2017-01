(Updated 4:25-P.M.) Winter Storm Watch for all of the KJAN listening area

News, Weather

A WINTER STORM WATCH WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY MORNING FOR MOST OF THE KJAN LISTENING AREA. (COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF THE TIMING IS LISTED BELOW)

COUNTIES UNDER THE WATCH FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY UNTIL NOON MONDAY INCLUDE: CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD.

* TIMING…LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

* STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH OR LESS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…ESE AT 5 TO 10 MPH. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED DUE TO THE WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION.

COUNTIES IN THE WATCH FROM 6-A.M. SUNDAY UNTIL NOON ON MONDAY INCLUDE: CRAWFORD-CARROLL-GREENE-BOONE-STORY-MARSHALL-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS. STORM TOTAL SNOW/ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND A TENTH TO A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH OR LESS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…ESE AT 5 TO 10 MPH. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED DUE TO THE WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION.

COUNTIES INCLUDED IN THE WATCH FROM 6-A.M. SUNDAY UNTIL 6-A.M. TUESDAY INCLUDE: MONONA, HARRISON, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE, PAGE, FREMONT, MILLS AND MONTGOMERY. FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA ON SUNDAY…AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. THE FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SLEET AND SNOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. FREEZING RAIN IS MORE LIKELY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80…WHILE MORE OF A MIX IS EXPECTED NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TO A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS COULD REACH OVER 4 INCHES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA WHILE REMAINING CLOSER TO AN INCH OR SO NEAR THE INTERSTATE.