(Update) Postponed Marne Community Club Chili/Pie Contest rescheduled for Feb. 19th

The Marne Community Club’s Annual Chili, and Men’s Pie Baking Contests have been rescheduled. Both were originally set to take place January 15th, but were cancelled due to the ice storm. Event organizers said today (Sunday), both contests have been rescheduled to take place Feb. 19th, at the Marne Community Center.

Judging for both the Annual Chili Contest and Men’s Pie Baking Contest will be held by “people’s choice.” Anyone interested in entering the Chili Contest should bring a gallon crock pot of chili to the Marne Community Center by 6:00 p.m. on the day of the contest. The same goes for entering the Men’s Pie Contest.

There are no fees for entering. Trophies for both chili and pie winners are on display at the Marne Community Center, and the 1st place winners’ names will be added to their respective trophy.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun, either as a participant or a judge! Come to Marne and share a meal. The main course will be, of course, chili. Please bring a potluck salad to share. Pie for dessert! Beverages will be provided.