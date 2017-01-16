(Update) IN man held on $5,000 bond for Adair County crash

News

In an update to our reports over the weekend, Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports an Indiana man was being held in the Adair County on $5,000 bond, in connection with a crash that caused severe head lacerations to his 5-year old son. The child, Logan Lester, of Ft. Wayne, IN., also suffered from a broken wrist. He was transported by Stuart Rescue to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

His father, 30-year old Patrick Thomas Lester, of Ft. Wayne, IN., was arrested for: OWI/1st offense; Child Endangerment with bodily injury; Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana; Possession of Drug paraphernalia (A glass pipe); Open container; Failure to secure a child in a child safety seat; No seat belt (driver); Reckless Driving; Excessive Speed, and Failure to provide proof of financial liability/accident related. Lester’s Blood Alcohol tests results indicated he was more than twice the legal limit for intoxication (0.176%). In his vehicle, authorities found two jars with a green leafy substance, and cookies with marijuana as an ingredient.

Moments before Lester’s 2007 Honda CRV rear-ended a pickup truck on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 83 at around 9:15-p.m. Saturday, motorists called 9-1-1 to report the vehicle was traveling at approximately 100-mile per hour. After the collision, the pickup left the road and entered the south ditch.

Lester’s SUV then swerved left and side-swiped a 2009 Saturn Outlook, causing both vehicles to enter the median, where they hit the cable barriers before coming to rest. None of the drivers involved in the crash were injured.