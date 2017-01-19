(Update) EPA Atlantic PCE site information meeting location 1/24/17 changed

News

In an update to our earlier report, officials with the U-S Environmental Protection Agency said today (Thursday), that the location for a meeting planned for next Tuesday evening in Atlantic has been changed. The EPA had planned to hold a public session at the AMU Building on Jan. 24th from 6-until 7:30-p.m., but the location of the meeting instead has been changed to the Cass County Community Center.

The session will provide updates on efforts to mitigate PCE contamination from a former dry cleaning business site near 7th and Plum Streets, and the PCE site on Chestnut Street. The former dry cleaning facility and IDOT laboratory facility no longer exist at the location (1205 E. 7th St). The EPA has said some municipal drinking water wells have been impacted due to groundwater contamination associated with the former dry cleaner. Those wells were shut down, and the City’s drinking water wells are NOT affected.

Additional site information is available online at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/pceformerdrycleaner