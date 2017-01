(Update 4:30-p.m. 1/14) – Ice Storm Warning for all of western/s.w. IA

News, Weather

CASS-ADAIR-MADISON-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR AND RINGGOLD COUNTIES: ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3-P.M. SUNDAY THROUGH 6-P.M. MONDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS COUNTIES: ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9-P.M. SUNDAY THROUGH MIDNIGHT MONDAY.

A STRONG WINTER STORM REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MUCH OF IOWA FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. LIGHT SNOW OR A WINTRY MIX IS POSSIBLE WHEN PRECIPITATION BEGINS…BUT LOOKS TO TRANSITION OVER TO MAINLY FREEZING RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE STATE BEFORE GOING BACK TO LIGHT SNOW…DRIZZLE OR FREEZING DRIZZLE BEFORE ENDING ALTOGETHER. THE PERIOD OF MOST IMPACTFUL WEATHER IS LIKELY LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO THE MORNING HOURS MONDAY WHERE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF FREEZING RAIN ARE POSSIBLE RESULTING IN A VERY DIFFICULT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.

STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM TWO TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH BY MONDAY. A FEW LOCATIONS MAY REACH OR EXCEED A THIRD OF AN INCH. A LIGHT SNOW/SLEET MIX IS ALSO POSSIBLE WITH ANY ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN A HALF INCH.

MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE COUNTIES: ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM TUESDAY.THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE.

* SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS...A TENTH TO A HALF INCH OF SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE.

* IMPACT…HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW- PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER.