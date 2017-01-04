Union County Sheriff’s report (1/4/17)

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County says 52-year old Robbie Allen Dohrn, of Creston, was arrested Dec. 29th at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County Warrant for probation violation. Dohrn was being held in the Union County Jail on $4,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s office says also, three residents reported incidents of theft and/or vandalism. On Monday, a Lorimor woman told authorities someone had taken jewelry and cash from her home. The theft, which had occurred sometime over the previous 24-hours, resulted in a loss of about $615. On Saturday, a Creston woman reported that sometime that evening, someone someone broke out the windshield of her vehicle while it was parked at the Chicken Inn, and took her purse along with a purse that belonged to another woman from Creston. Each purse was valued at $50. Damage to the vehicle windshield was estimated at $100.

And, last Friday, a man from Lorimor reported to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, that sometime since Dec. 28th, someone had entered his garage and took a Black & Decker jig saw, Snap-On tool box, and a router. The estimated value of the stolen items was $220.