Union County Sheriff’s report (1/16/17)

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County report the arrest Sunday evening, of 19-year old Mikhail Matthew Smith, of Maryville, MO. Smith was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center for theft 1st degree. His bond was set at $10,000.

Saturday evening, 56-year old Tommy Allen Green, Jr., of Lorimor, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon. Green was being held in the Union County Jail without bond pending a decision by a Judge.

Sheriff’s officials said also, a Lorimor man reported Friday morning, that sometime in the past week, someone broke in to his garage and took a salamander heater and 5 gallons of gasoline. Estimated value of the items taken is $665.