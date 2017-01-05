Union County man faces felony charges in connection w/fatal crash in Adair County

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports a Union County man faces multiple felony charges associated with a November 2016 crash in Adair County that claimed two lives and resulted in two other people being seriously hurt. Following an investigation by the Iowa State Patrol into the two vehicle, head-on collision, which occurred Nov. 2nd south of Orient in Adair County, an arrest warrant was issued for 31-year old Derek Eugene Ueligger, of Creston. Wednesday night, Ueligger walked into the Adair County Public Safety Center and was taken into custody.

He faces two counts of Homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, two counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle, and a single count of OWI/1st offense. Ueligger is awaiting his initial appearance before a Magistrate in the Adair County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Court records show Ueligger was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue southbound on Highway 25 at around 9:30-p.m., when his car crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Betty Schultz. The investigation determined Schultz had tried to avoid the collision, the severity of which resulted in the immediate death of 88-year old Dawn Christensen and soon thereafter, 85-year old Norma Caltrider, both of Adair. 89-year old Marilyn Ersham and 82-year old Betty Schultz, both of Greenfield, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Toxicology tests showed Ueligger was under the influence of Meth at the time of the accident.