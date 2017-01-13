TX man arrested in Avoca for being a Fugitive from Justice

News

A traffic stop in Avoca Thursday morning on a vehicle with no license plates or in-transit sticker, resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant from Texas. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a passenger in the vehicle, 26-year old Jesse Warren Bozarth, of Victoria, TX, was wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Pott. County Jail for being a Fugitive from Justice. The driver of the car, Lisa Detrich, was cited for Failure to have a valid license, and released.

And, at around 3:40-a.m. today (Friday), 41-year old Adam David Carman, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in Pottawattamie County on a Council Bluffs Police Department warrant for Theft in the 3rd Degree. His arrest took place following a traffic stop. Carmen was a passenger in the vehicle. He was booked into the Pott. County Jail on the warrant.