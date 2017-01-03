TUESDAY, JANUARY 3rd

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Klispch bookshelf speakers. Brand new. $30 for the pair. Poker room wall décor. Wooden poker sign, 26” x 17”. Framed poker cards, 21” x 17”. $25 for all. Desk/office chair. Very good condition. $25. Call 250-0266.

FOR SALE: Ariens (Sno-Thro) Snowblower, 5 horsepower engine with electric start. It is 24″, 2-stage, 4 spd. plus reverse. This snowblower is all steel with 12″ tires. Has new skid plates. Older model but runs well and in good condition. $100 firm. Full Size Metal Bed Frame. Included is an older full size mattress and boxsprings – $25. Items are located in Exira. Call 515-681-5997.

FOR SALE: Amana front loading washing machine on a pedestal $100. 712-249-1326

FOR SALE: King size bed mattress & box spring only $30; entertainment center – price negotiable. 712-784-3785.