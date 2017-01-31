TUESDAY, JANUARY 31st

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2000 Ford Ranger XLT Super Cab, 3.0 liter engine, 105,000 miles, 5 speed manual transmission, AM/FM/CD/Cassette player, AC, power steering, brakes, locks windows, mirrors, tilt wheel, cruise control, bed liner, very clean, no rust, new clutch at 80,000 miles, PLUS 4-like new, Bridgestone all season radial tires included 215/65R15 -tires only used 1 winter. $4,200. k712-243-5305

FOR SALE: Admiral console stereo, AM/FM Radio and Record Player built in, measures 3′ x 9″ x 17″. 19″ Daewoo TV. GE Microwave. Make an offer on any of these items. Call 712-243-4308.