Tuesday evening area meetings: Atlantic Parks & Rec Board; Exira/EH-K School Board

News

There are at least two area meetings on tap for this evening you may be interested in. The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department’s Board of Directors will meet in the Council’s Chambers at the Atlantic City Hall, beginning at 5:15-p.m. And, the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board will meet beginning at 6-p.m., in the Conference Room at the Elk Horn Building.

During their meeting, the Atlantic Parks and Rec Board will act on approving a Little Schoolhouse donation. They’ll also hear updates from Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm, with regard to the Sunnyside Pool Steering Committee, the Enhance Iowa CAT grant application, and the Sunnyside Ice Rink, along with Park Shelter Reservations. Staashelm will also discuss a Schildberg Recreation Area Campground Board recommendation, and planning for Summer Programs and Projects.

The Exira/E-H-K School Board is expected to discuss tonight: The Teacher Association’s opening proposal; a Budget review; the FFA Feb. 8th competition and possible trip; a request from Salem Lutheran Home for Assistance in the event of an emergency; Facilities assessment; a Review of the refinancing estimate, timeline and term sheet, and building alignment, among other matters.