Truck strikes building in Atlantic – No injuries

News

January 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

An accident involving a moving truck Friday afternoon damaged a local business. According to Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, a U-Haul truck turning a corner clipped the roof on the corner of a building at 603 Poplar, which is the home of Princor Financial Services. The business is owned by Certified Financial Planner Mark A. Smith, of Atlantic. The accident happened around 2:15-p.m. No injuries were reported.

Kennon said a tow truck was called to removed the moving truck, which was wedged under the roof on a corner of the building. The incident caused some of the rear tires of the truck to be lifted off the ground.

No other details were immediately available.

Photo courtesy Mike Kennon, Cass County Emergency Mgmt. Agy.