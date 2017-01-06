Truck strikes building in Atlantic – No injuries

News

An accident involving a moving truck Friday afternoon damaged a local business. According to Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, a U-Haul truck turning a corner clipped the roof on the corner of a building at 603 Poplar, which is the home of Princor Financial Services. The business is owned by Certified Financial Planner Mark A. Smith, of Atlantic. The accident happened around 2:15-p.m. No injuries were reported.

Kennon said a tow truck was called to removed the moving truck, which was wedged under the roof on a corner of the building. The incident caused some of the rear tires of the truck to be lifted off the ground.

No other details were immediately available.