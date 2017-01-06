Truck driver hurt in crash with train in northwest Iowa

News

REMSEN, Iowa (AP) — A truck driver was hurt when his vehicle collided with a train near the northwest Iowa city of Remsen. The Sioux City Journal reports the crash happened Friday morning at a rural crossing north of Remsen, a Plymouth County community about 30 miles northeast of Sioux City.

The state patrol says the driver, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital in Le Mars, where he was being treated for broken legs and other injuries. It’s not clear how the crash happened. The westbound train was hauling corn syrup.

It was the second time in a week that a train had crashed into a truck in Plymouth County. On Dec. 30, a Union Pacific train hit a trailer in Le Mars, cutting the trailer in half.