Trojans fall short at Harlan in Boys Hoops Tuesday

Sports

It was a see-saw affair on Tuesday night between Atlantic and Harlan in Boys Basketball and the Cyclones made just enough plays down the stretch to win 74-71. Both teams traded the lead throughout the night but it was back to back three point plays from Logan Klaassen that got Harlan the late lead they would hang on to for the win. In back-to-back possessions Klaassen hit a three and got a hoop and one to flip the score from 64-65 to 70-65 in favor of the Cyclones. Harlan would then run as much clock as they could and ended up with three straight 1 and bonus opportunities due to offensive rebounds. Atlantic got the lead back down to two after an Austin Alexander three before Caleb Rasmussen made one free throw to push the lead back to three. Atlantic got a couple of good looks from the outside by Chase Mullenix but his tries were off the mark. Rasmussen missed two freebies with 4 seconds left but Atlantic couldn’t get a shot off before the final horn.

Much of the scoring came from the three point line as the teams combined for 25 makes from distance. Atlantic Head Coach Alan Jenkins said it wasn’t the game plan to shoot as much as they did from the outside but both teams were making them.

Coach Jenkins felt like the game was really lost on the defensive end of the floor.

Harlan Senior Guard Caleb Rasmussen had a huge impact on the game with his ability to drive into the lane and not only score 18 points himself but create open shots for teammates.

The Cyclones were led by Logan Klassen’s 24 points and improve to 3-1 in conference play and 4-4 overall. Atlantic falls to 3-1 in Hawkeye Ten play and 6-3 overall. They were led by Austin Alexander with 24 points off 8 made threes and Garrett Franken with 21. The Trojans next travel to Denison on Friday night, a game we’ll have for you on KJAN.