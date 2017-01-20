Trimble, 25th-ranked Terrapins outlast Iowa 84-76

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Melo Trimble scored 20 points and 25th-ranked Maryland rallied after blowing a 15-point lead to outlast Iowa 84-76 Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Trimble hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final three minutes to key the Terrapins (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who have also won three in a row on the road.

Maryland was threatening to blow out the Hawkeyes (11-9, 3-4) before Iowa went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half. The Hawkeyes went ahead 72-69, but an 8-0 spurt fueled by Trimble’s 3s gave Maryland a lead it did not relinquish.

Anthony Cowan had 15 points and six assists for the Terrapins, who shot 56.6 percent from the floor.