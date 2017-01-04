Trial set for mom accused of putting tot’s arm in hot coffee

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A February trial has been scheduled for a Council Bluffs woman accused of placing one of her infant son’s arms in a mug of coffee to prove to him it was hot. Court records say 36-year-old Rebecca Brahier entered a written plea of not guilty Tuesday to felony charges of willful injury and child endangerment. Her trial is set to begin Feb. 7.

Brahier told police the 10-month-old tried to touch the mug several times on Nov. 19 before she put his arm in the mug. Officers say she told them she was proving her point to the child: The coffee was hot. Doctors say the boy suffered second-degree burns. Police say the boy’s father didn’t know about the incident.