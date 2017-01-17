Traffic stop in Sidney Tue. morning results in NE residents arrested on drug charges

News

A man and woman from Nebraska were arrested on drug charges early this (Tuesday) morning, following a traffic stop in Fremont County. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports deputies conducting an investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in Sidney, stopped a vehicle occupied by 44-year old Crystal Green-Creek and 47-year old Cal Creek II, both of Nebraska City, NE.

During the traffic stop, the pair were found to be in possession of meth, marijuana, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, and drug currency. They were arrested without incident and transported to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, where they were charged with Delivery of Meth. Bonds for Crystal Green-Creek and Cal Creek II were set at $100,000 each.