TN man arrested on drug and weapons charges & warrants, in Fremont County Wed. morning

News

A traffic stop early this (Wednesday) morning in Fremont County, resulted in the arrest of a man from Tennessee on numerous drug and weapons charges, as well as multiple warrants from out of state. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports 27-year old Jeffrey Sizemore, of Millington, TN, was found to be in possession of Meth, Marijuana, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, and dangerous weapons. A records check revealed he was wanted on numerous warrants.

Sizemore was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, where he was being held pending an initial court appearance.