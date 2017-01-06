Tips for Iowans who’ve resolved to stay fit in 2017

News, Sports

We’re six days into the new year. Are you keeping your resolution to get fit? Thousands of Iowans work desk jobs and live sedentary lifestyles that aren’t doing enough to counteract the effects of obesity and heart disease. Doctor Jeremiah Gums, an internist at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha, says if you stare at a computer screen all day, make a change at work, if possible.

“That’s always a great option, to request a standing work station,” Dr. Gums says, “but if you don’t have that option, just getting up every hour for a few minutes to move around, to go for a short walk, to use the restroom, to get a drink of water, anything really. Any sort of movement is beneficial.”

Almost one in every three Iowans is obese, according to the latest health rankings. He says the only way to prevent our health from taking a direct hit is to make a conscious effort each day to get some exercise. “Any kind of movement really helps,” Gums says. “When we just lay around on the couch especially, that really is more detrimental than what we would think to our overall health. Our bodies aren’t meant to be lying around. Any sort of activity every hour is good, but the more, the better.”

He suggests setting an alarm on your computer or smartphone every hour as a reminder to get up. “If you’re actually trying to lose weight, improve your BMI, we recommend getting 50 minutes of some sort of moderate-to-intense physical activity most days of the week,” Gums says. “I think 10 minutes of light activity every hour is good for people who have a busy lifestyle and have a hard time finding exercise elsewhere.”

He says it’s worth the extra effort as health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle include obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health complications, muscle and bone degeneration and an overall higher rate of mortality.

(Radio Iowa)